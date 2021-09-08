Travel This is the most scenic road in Massachusetts, according to AAA It's one of the country's oldest auto-touring roads. The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls. Ramesh Addanki

The most scenic drive in Massachusetts treats motorists to forests, historic towns, and waterfront views, according to AAA.

The Mohawk Trail was named the most scenic road in Massachusetts by AAA, which recently released a list of the most scenic roads in the Northeast.

“Sometimes, cruising along a winding byway is the best part of your trip,” wrote the publication. “Such is the case with the most scenic roads of the Northeast.”

Here’s what the AAA wrote about The Mohawk Trail:

“Completed in 1914, the Mohawk Trail Scenic Byway is one of the country’s oldest auto-touring roads. The route covers nearly 70 miles across western Massachusetts and takes visitors to dense forests, waterfront vistas and historic towns. In total, the byway runs parallel or crosses five major rivers. For a one-of-a-kind sightseeing stop, pull over in the town of Shelburne Falls to get a firsthand look at the Bridge of Flowers. This historic crossing, which traverses the Deerfield River, is covered with thousands of flowers and shrubs. The roadway is also home to more than 100 other attractions, including everything from old Pilgrim churches to state parks.” — Your AAA Daily

