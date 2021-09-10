Travel Mass. has one of the 10 best apple orchards in America, according to USA Today readers The farm grows 30 varieties of apples. Gala apples in a large crate at Tougas Family Farm. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

Massachusetts is filled with festive apple-picking farms, and one in Worcester County is among the best in America, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released its list of 10 best apple orchards in the U.S. on Friday, part of its 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Tougas Family Farm in Northborough ranked No. 10.

The No. 1 apple orchard in America is Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, N.Y.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Tougas Family Farm:

“This second generation fruit farm in Massachusetts invites visitors to come pick their own apples, berries, peaches, nectarines and pumpkins. The farm grows 30 varieties of apples, available from mid-August to the end of October. Families can join kid-friendly activities in the Barnyard or Playground, while the Farm Kitchen sells baked goods.” —USA Today’s 10Best

Two other New England apple orchards made the list: Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine, ranked No. 6, and Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield, R.I., ranked No. 7.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

