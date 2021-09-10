Travel New England has the best fall foliage destination in the country, according to USA Today readers Several fall activities in New England were also recognized. Fall foliage along the Kancamagus Highway in the White Mountains in 2019. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

For a spectacular autumn experience, leaf peepers should drive New Hampshire’s Kancamagus Highway, according to USA Today readers.

On Friday, USA Today released a list of the 10 best destinations for fall foliage in the U.S. as part of its 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. The White Mountains in New Hampshire ranked No. 1.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about the White Mountains:

“The annual display of fall color in the White Mountains of New Hampshire typically takes place each September and October, attracting millions of visitors from around the globe. One of the best places to take it all in is along the 34-mile Kancamagus Highway as it cuts through White Mountain National Forest.” — USA Today’s 10Best

Another New England fall foliage destination made the list: Stowe, Vermont, ranked No. 9.

New England spots were also recognized among the publication’s lists of best fall activities.

Among the 10 best apple orchards, Tougas Family Farm in Northborough ranked No. 10. No. 1 was Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, N.Y.

For the 10 best corn mazes, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, ranked No. 2. No. 1 was Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch in Harrodsburg, Ky.

Haunted Overload in Lee, N.H. – Atifact Images/Haunted Overload

Several spooky New England destinations impressed USA readers as well. Among the 10 best ghost tours, Nightly Spirits, which has multiple locations including in Boston, ranked No. 1. Black Cat Tours in Salem ranked No. 4, and Bar Harbor Ghost Tours in Bar Harbor, Maine, ranked No. 6 on that list.

Boxaroo in Boston ranked No. 2 among the 10 best escape rooms. No. 1 was Clue Carre in New Orleans.

Among the 10 best haunted attractions, Haunted Overload in Lee, N.H., ranked No. 5. No. 1 was Cutting Edge Haunted House in Fort Worth, Texas.

And, finally, among the 10 best haunted destinations, Wood Island Lighthouse in Beddeford, Maine, ranked No. 6. No. 1 was Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

