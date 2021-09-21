Travel This Maine destination is one of the most romantic small towns in the U.S., according to Reader’s Digest It has "some of the freshest seafood you’ll taste in your life." Bar Harbor, Maine.

Couples seeking a romantic New England getaway full of quaint strolls and epic seafood should head to Maine, according to Reader’s Digest.

The publication recently released a list of 20 romantic weekend getaways for couples in the U.S. and included Bar Harbor.

Here’s what Reader’s Digest wrote, in part, about Bar Harbor:

“Colorful and charming, Bar Harbor is one of the most romantic small towns in the United States, and it’s easy to lose track of time as you meander through the shop-lined streets. Plus, it’s a working town, with fishing boats unloading their catch on the docks, which means menus here offer some of the freshest seafood you’ll taste in your life. If all of that weren’t enough, Bar Harbor is located right next to Acadia National Park, dubbed the crown jewel of the Atlantic coast. The park is home to hiking trails, historic motor roads, towering bluffs, and some of the most jaw-dropping vistas in the country.” — Reader’s Digest

As for where to stay, the publication recommended Moseley Cottage Inn, an 1884 bed and breakfast.

Earlier this year, Bar Harbor was named the best small town to visit in the USA by U.S. News & World Report. It was also named among the most beautiful towns in America by Conde Nast Traveler and a top trending vacation destination by Google.

