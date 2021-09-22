Travel Massachusetts is home to Tripadvisor’s most booked experience this fall It's a walking tour, with a nighttime option by lantern light. History & Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour is the most booked experience in America this fall, according to Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor

A walking tour of a Massachusetts city that swells with visitors every October is the most booked experience in America this fall, according to Tripadvisor.

On Wednesday, the Needham-based travel site released a list of the 10 most booked experiences this fall, and Salem’s History & Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour ranked No. 1.

Salem, famous for the 1692 Salem Witch Trials, typically welcomes more than half a million visitors in October for its monthlong Haunted Happenings. The city was recently named among the best places to travel worldwide in October by Conde Nast Traveler.

“There are many Salem tours out there but few are as compelling as this one, led by a local historian who brings alive the city’s history at the time of day you choose,” according to the tour’s Tripadvisor listing. “For spookier experience, pick a nighttime tour led by lantern light.”

Two more New England experiences made the list: The Salem Night Tour, also in Salem, ranked No. 6, and Premium Narrated Bus Tour of Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine, ranked No. 7.

The list was comprised using data from an online survey of more than 2,500 users between Sept. 3 and Sept. 14.

View the entire list of 10 most booked experiences this fall.