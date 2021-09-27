Travel Mass. has 2 of the best corn mazes in America, according to Country Living Wondering which maze to tackle this fall? You're not alone. Davis Mega Maze in Sterling is featuring a "Where's Waldo?" maze this year. Davis Mega Maze

Fall in New England brings apple picking, cider doughnuts, and corn mazes full of happy wanderers. For the latter, Country Living magazine says two Massachusetts destinations are among the best in the U.S.

The publication released a nationwide list of 33 best corn mazes to visit this fall on Tuesday and included two from Massachusetts: Davis Mega Maze in Sterling and Connors Farm in Danvers.

The list answers a popular question this time of year, according to the publication.

“We’ll admit it: ‘Where’s the best corn maze near me?’ is one of our most oft-Googled queries this time of year,” Country Living wrote. “After all, it simply wouldn’t be autumn without a trip to our local pumpkin farm or apple farm or apple orchard, a drive to a nearby sunflower field, or a visit to a haunted corn maze, right?”

Country Living called Davis Mega Maze “a safe bet” for fall fun, with its eight acres of corn, nearly three miles of pathways, and Adventure Zone.

The Connors Farm corn maze is an “impressive attraction” with a spookier version on weekend evenings, according to the publication.

Another New England corn maze made the list: Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm in Moosup, Conn.

Check out the entire list of 33 best corn mazes near you to visit near you.