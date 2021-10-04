Travel Why Acadia National Park is one of the best national parks in the U.S., according to Conde Nast Traveler The park has the tallest coastal mountains on the eastern seaboard. Jordan Pond along the Acadia All American Road. Maine Office of Tourism

It’s no secret that national parks have been popular throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and a Maine park with scenery “straight off of a postcard” is one of the best in the country, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel publication recently released a list of the best national parks in the U.S. and included Acadia National Park as one of the top 17 national parks out of 63 nationwide.

Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler wrote about Acadia:

“As the only national park in the Northeast, Acadia National Park perfectly embodies New England with craggy coastlines, bustling harbors, and picturesque fishing villages straight off of a postcard. The park itself is home to the tallest coastal mountains on the eastern seaboard, reminiscent of the seaside cliffs of Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The popular Precipice and Beehive hiking trails, among others, ascend sheer granite rock faces with the help of iron rungs and rails, affording visitors unimpeded views of the Gulf of Maine. Those with a fear of heights may want to stick to flatter trails like the Bubbles or Jordan Pond (stop at the Jordan Pond House for a popover afterwards), which still boast spectacular views. Nearby Bar Harbor has plenty of lodging, like the newly renovated Inn on Mount Desert. For a unique glamping experience just a half-hour from the park, check out the new Under Canvas Acadia, which debuted this year.” — Conde Nast Traveler

Acadia National Park was among the 10 most visited national parks in 2020, ranking No. 8 with 2.7 million visitors.

View the entire list of best national parks in the U.S.