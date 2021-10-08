Travel This is the best pumpkin patch in Massachusetts, according to Reader’s Digest You'll find it in Hampshire County. Fletcher Farm in Southampton. Fletcher Farm

For those who value pumpkin picking above all else during fall farm excursions, a family dairy farm in Hampshire County has the best pumpkin patch in Massachusetts, according to Reader’s Digest.

The publication named the best pumpkin patch in every U.S. state, and its Massachusetts pick is Fletcher Farm in Southampton.

“At the best pumpkin patches in the country, you can pose for postcard-perfect photo ops, make your way through corn mazes, pet animals, and more, and of course pick the perfect pumpkin during this quintessential fall activity,” wrote the publication.

Here’s what Reader’s Digest wrote about Fletcher Farm:

“Voted the best pumpkin patch in Massachusetts by MassLive readers, Fletcher Farm is a DIYer’s dream: You get to shop for fresh produce and unique gifts at their farmstand and walk the rows and rows of pumpkins to find your perfect picks, then clip them yourself. Prices depend on what you buy. This pumpkin patch is located on a real dairy farm where you can also take hayrides. In winter, the property shifts to a Christmas tree farm, so be sure to go back to pick out a fresh Christmas tree.” — Reader’s Digest

Here are the best pumpkin patches in the other New England states, according to the publication: New Hampshire’s McKenzie’s Farm in Milton; Connecticut’s Lyman Orchards in Middlefield; Maine’s Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant; Rhode Island’s Escobar’s Highland Farm in Portsmouth; and Vermont’s Parker Family Farm in Williston.