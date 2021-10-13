Travel Loon Mountain Resort to open ‘the most modern chairlift in the world’ The high-speed, eight-person lift will deliver skiers to the top in under 4 1/2 minutes. Kancamagus 8 chairlift at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln, New Hampshire. Ski New Hampshire

Skiers at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln, N.H., will reach the mountaintop in less than 4 1/2 minutes aboard ergonomically heated seats on the new high-tech Kancamagus 8 chairlift, opening this season.

The eight-person, high-speed bubble lift, called “Kanc 8,” is the first of its kind in the East and the second in North America. The first was installed in 2018 at Big Sky Resort in Montana.

The “ultra-smooth, whisper-quiet” lift will transport 3,500 skiers per hour, move at a speed of 18 feet per second, and deliver skiers to the unloading platform in under 4 1/2 minutes, according to the resort.

Skiers will access the lift via an adjustable loading carpet, then sit on extra-wide, ergonomically heated seats inside weather-blocking tinted bubbles, complete with auto-locking restraining bars and individual footrests.

“The Kancamagus 8 chairlift will be a leap into the future of skiing for our guests,” Jay Scambio, president and general manager of Loon Mountain Resort, said in a press release. “We are committed to bringing the latest advancements to our guests — this lift is the next example of that, following our first-in-the-world dual-frequency RFID installation.”

The lift has been billed as “the most modern chairlift in the world” due to its Doppelmayr Direct Drive (DDD) technology with 205 new developments, 31 innovations, and 14 patents, by Ski New Hampshire, a statewide association that represents 33 New Hampshire ski resorts.

The lift is replacing the resort’s Kancamagus Express Quad. The project was originally scheduled to debut last season, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.