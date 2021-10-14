Travel New Hampshire has one of the best haunted houses in America, according to AAA You'll find it on a farm. Haunted Overload in Lee, N.H. Atifact Images/Haunted Overload

A New Hampshire haunt is “next level” when it comes to spooky forests and one of the best haunted houses in America, according to Your AAA Daily.

AAA released a list of the top haunted houses in America on Thursday, and included Haunted Overload on DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee, N.H.

Here’s what AAA wrote about Haunted Overload:

“Featured in the documentary “Haunters: The Art of the Scare,” Haunted Overload in Lee is an outdoor haunted trail that takes the “spooky forest” genre to the next level. Haunted Overload features massive, hand-crafted sets and props, along with a forest full of actors ready to terrify. The haunt is totally immersive – there are even scares on the line to get in! For those who aren’t quite ready for such intense scares, Haunted Overload offers two other experiences: Friday Night Lite – a low-key version for easily spooked adults, and Day Haunts – a daytime, actor-free walk-through for young children.” — Your AAA Daily

The attraction is open weekends through Oct. 31 and tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Check out AAA’s list of top haunted houses in America.