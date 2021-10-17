How to Boston
Scenic cabin getaways, which have remained popular with travelers during the coronavirus pandemic, offer off-the-grid accommodations near plenty of outdoor excursions.
Ahead, take a look at 12 wishlisted Airbnb cabins across New England this season.
Massachusetts
Get close to nature at The Pondhouse in Ashfield, a cabin with screens for walls. There’s no electricity and guests use an outdoor composting toilet, shower, and sink for $310 per night.
This secluded cabin in Monterey near a running brook has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, and wood-burning fireplace for $229 per night.
New Hampshire
Enjoy mountain views from the porch or back deck at this log cabin in the woods in Wentworth, which has one bedroom, a bathroom, a cathedral ceiling, and a fire pit for $121 per night.
This A-frame cabin in Bethlehem has one bedroom with a queen-size bed, a bathroom, kitchen, and fireplace for $199 per night.
Vermont
This pet-friendly modern log cabin in Groton features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a kitchen for $105 per night. However, in the spirit of disconnecting, there is not a TV.
Relax in the sauna while staying at this Nordic-inspired cabin in Marshfield, which has a bedroom, an outhouse, small fridge, and electric heater for $144 per night.
This mountainside cabin in West Bolton has one bedroom, a kitchen, an outhouse, a solar-heated outdoor shower, and a wood stove for $162 per night.
Maine
Built in 1902, this rustic one-room cabin in Newry overlooks a pond and has a wood stove, small refrigerator, outhouse, and access to a bathroom at the nearby host’s house for $80 per night.
This studio cottage in Camden has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, porch, and is within walking distance from the village for $91 per night.
Connecticut
Kick back on a porch overlooking the lake at this cabin in Sherman with two bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, a fireplace, and a fully equipped cook’s kitchen for $450 per night.
Vinola is a renovated lakeside cabin in Voluntown built in the 1930s with a bedroom, bathroom, full kitchen, and wood-fired Finnish sauna for $154 per night.
Rhode Island
Take in views of Newport Bridge and Narragansett Bay from this cabin in Jamestown with one bedroom, a fire pit and back deck, and access to a bathroom in the neighboring glassblowing studio for $190 per night.
