Travel Here’s why Boston and this ‘itty bitty city’ in New England are great for quick trips, according to Hotwire The cities were chosen based on value, leisure, and driveability. The Prudential Center and the Boston skyline on March 20, 2020. Maddie Meyer / Getty Pictures

After a travel drought due to the coronavirus pandemic, 83 percent of Americans seek more quick getaways and two New England cities fit the bill, according to Hotwire.

The travel website recently named 40 cities perfect for a quick trip in its third annual “America’s best cities for a quickie” index and Boston ranked No. 6 for large cities and Newport, R.I. ranked No. 8 for “itty bitty,” or micro, cities (The No. 1 large city was New York, medium-sized city was Atlanta, Ga., small city was Orlando, Fla., and itty bitty city was Savannah, Ga.).

The cities were chosen for their value, leisure, and driveability.

“Not only are last-minute ‘quickie’ trips of 2-3 nights less stressful to plan, but they allow for more at every turn — more frequent trips, more spontaneity, more savings when booking last minute with Hotwire, and more money saved to splurge on fancy experiences,” wrote Hotwire.

For value, the site looked at Hotwire booking demand, average daily lodging rates, and the greatest last-minute savings for 4- and 5-star hotels. For leisure, it considered the number of restaurants, sites, and attractions based on TripAdvisor listings, and the least amount of rainy days per year. For driveability, the site took into account the total population within a 250 mile radius of the destination.

Hotwire comprised the list by examining more than 10,000 internal and external data points based on value, leisure, and driveability across 350 U.S. cities.

