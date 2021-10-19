Travel This New England destination has ‘plenty of fall splendor,’ according to USA Today It's less than two hours from Boston. The fireplace at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, Rhode Island. Miller Orians (J Public Relations)

A “quintessential nautical town” in New England is one of the best fall destinations in America, according to USA Today.

The publication recently released a list of U.S. towns that offer plenty of fall splendor, without the crowds or peak prices, and included Newport, Rhode Island.

According to USA Today, the four fall destinations offer “plenty to see, do and experience, dips in hotel rates, thinner crowds and spectacular weather.”

Here’s what the publication wrote about Newport:

This New England destination is packed with history, rich culture and provides spectacular coastal scenery. Newport is under two hours from Boston and 4 ½ hours from New York and the fall season in this quintessential nautical town boasts impressive fall foliage. During the autumn season, Newport hosts festivals like the Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, plus street fairs. Put on a light jacket and be sure to take Newport’s 3.5-mile Cliff Walk offering both ocean views and views of Newport’s famous Gilded Age mansions. The mansions are also open for tours, offering intimate access to the artistic and well-preserved masterpieces. USA Today

Newport is also ideal for a spontaneous trip, according to Hotwire, which recently named the destination among America’s best cities for a quick getaway.

View USA Today‘s full list of top fall destinations.