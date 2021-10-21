Travel These 6 romantic small towns and resorts in New England make great fall getaways, according to USA Today One destination offers "some of the country's most striking color changes." A treehouse cottage at Winvian Farm in Morris, Connecticut. Winvian Farm

Travelers booking romantic trips in New England this fall can choose from some of the most charming small towns and quaint resorts in the country, according to USA Today.

The publication released a list of 11 romantic small towns and resorts for fall across the United States and more than half of its picks are located in New England. They are: Blantyre in Lenox; Kennebunkport, Maine; Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire; The Lodge at Spruce Peak in Stowe, Vermont; Woodstock Inn and Resort in Woodstock, Vermont; and Winvian Farm in Morris, Conn.

Blantyre in Lenox, located in the Berkshires, which the publication called “the best spot in Massachusetts to see fall colors” is a Tudor mansion estate with private trails for guests.

Maine’s Kennebunkport offers excursions such as lobster fishing and “some of the country’s most striking color changes,” according to the publication.

While in New Hampshire, travelers should book a stay at Omni Mount Washington Resort, “an elegant hideaway in dreamy Bretton Woods,” USA Today wrote.

Blantyre’s Blue Room, located in the inn’s main house, comes complete with a spacious king size bed, full bath, and fireplace. – Blantyre

Over in Vermont, The Lodge at Spruce Creek in Stowe puts visitors “right in the heart of things,” near country market shops, restaurants, and boutiques. Or travelers can settle in beside wood-burning fireplaces at the Woodstock Inn and Resort in “charming, artsy” Woodstock.

Finally, in Morris, Connecticut, Winvian Farm, where guests can stay in 18 themed cottages (including a helicopter, treehouse, and more) and dine at a five diamond farm-to-table restaurant, is a “truly special autumn retreat.”

View the entire list of 11 romantic small towns and resorts for fall across the United States.