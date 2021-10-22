Travel This New England destination is one of the best places worldwide for Christmas travel, according to Town & Country Get ready for "a bucolic New England holiday." The Connecticut Yankee cottage at Winvian Farm in Morris, Connecticut. Winvian Farm

If a holiday trip is on your wishlist this year, a New England destination is among the best in the world for a Christmastime getaway, according to Town & Country magazine.

The publication named Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut among the seven best places to travel for Christmas worldwide.

Destinations on the list appeal to all travelers, “whether you’re simply craving a weekend away cozying up to a crackling fire in New England, or want to revel in the merry grandeur of historic chateaux in France’s Loire Valley,” wrote the magazine.

Here’s what Town & Country wrote about Litchfield County:

New York’s most fashionable set, from Diane von Furstenberg to Wes Gordon and Paul Arnhold, retreat to tony but low-key Litchfield County in rural Connecticut. Follow suit for a bucolic New England holiday at Winvian Farm, the Relais & Chateaux property with 19 rooms (all outfitted with a wood burning fireplace) and a star chef, Chris Eddy, who is a protégé of Alain Ducasse and Daniel Boulud. If there is enough snow, you can snowshoe or partake in cross country skiing while the kids occupy themselves in a snowman building contest. Then cozy up by the fire pit to roast s’mores and drink peppermint schnapps hot chocolate. Town & Country

Winvian Farm was recently chosen among 11 romantic small towns and resorts for fall across the United States by USA Today.

View Town & Country‘s full list of best places to travel for Christmas.