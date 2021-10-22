Travel Two New England casinos just ranked the best in the country One was recognized as the best casino outside of Las Vegas, the other for its hotel. Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The Boston Globe

If a trip to Las Vegas isn’t in the cards for you, a Connecticut casino is the next best thing, according to USA Today.

The publication named Foxwoods Resort Casino the best casino in the U.S. outside of Las Vegas on Friday as part of its 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, ranked No. 3.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Foxwoods:

One of two premier gaming resorts in Connecticut, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers 4,500 slot machines–ranging from penny games to $100 minimums–as well as 300 table games, high stakes Bingo at one of the world’s largest Bingo halls, a race book with 50-foot digital projection screens and the largest poker room on the East Coast. Four unique hotel properties and over 30 restaurants make it easy to stay and play. USA Today’s 10Best

However, Mohegan Sun hit the jackpot in the category of best casino hotel, ranking No. 1. The casino’s hotel beat out Foxwoods, which ranked No. 3 on that list, as well as hotels in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and elsewhere.

“Mohegan tribal stories come to life throughout the hotel’s design,” wrote the publication.

The casino hotel’s 1,563 guest rooms and suites in two towers are outfitted with intelligent thermostats and “lightning fast” WiFi, according to the publication, and guests enjoy a fitness center, pool, and spa.

Mohegan Sun was also a near winner on the best players club list, where it ranked No. 2, second only to Caesars Entertainment.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

