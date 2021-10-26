Travel New England destination called ‘one of the most beautiful places to disconnect from the world’ It's an "adults-only adventure land," according to MarthaStewart.com. A hot tub at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont. Twin Farms

Travelers longing for a gorgeous, off-the-grid getaway this season should head to the Green Mountain State, according to MarthaStewart.com.

The website recently released a list of the 11 of the most beautiful places to disconnect from the world in the U.S. and included Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.

“If the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything at all, it’s that our own backyards are ripe for discovery, with worthwhile natural beauty in each and every state,” wrote the site.

Here’s what MarthaStewart.com wrote about Twin Farms:

“Located in Barnard, Vermont, Twin Farms is a bucolic, adults-only adventure land on a sprawling 300-plus acre property. Ten standalone cottages mean maximum privacy in the woods, and with spotty-at-best cell phone service, guests can actually unplug to hear birds chirping and leaves rustling. Each season boasts different private guided activities mostly in the adventure realm, from archery, to fly fishing, to paddling, along with relaxing picks like spa services and foliage tours. In terms of dining, several private picnic sites are sprinkled throughout Twin Farms; these provide the most serene way to enjoy the ever-changing New England-inspired offerings of Chef Nathan Rich.” — MarthaStewart.com

Earlier this year, Twin Farms ranked No. 11 among the nation’s top resorts and No. 22 among the nation’s top hotels in U.S. News & World Report‘s 11th annual best hotel rankings.

