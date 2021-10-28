The Wall Street Journal says this beachfront Mass. hotel is great for a no-fuss Thanksgiving getaway

How to Boston
Travelers trading cooking and cleaning duties this Thanksgiving for a no-fuss getaway will give thanks for a beachfront hotel on the Cape, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The publication recently named Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham among five no-fuss getaways for Thanksgiving, a list of “indulgent alternatives to slaving over the bird.”
Here’s what The Wall Street Journal wrote about Chatham Bars Inn:
“With its own 8-acre farm, the beachfront Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod, Mass., debuts a small pumpkin patch in fall. The Thanksgiving Grand Buffet starts at 11:30 a.m. (there are a few timed seatings to space guests out), extends until 6 p.m., and includes everything you’d never serve at home: caviar, lobster, maki rolls, clam chowder, plus chef stations where be-toqued pros carve up the bird.”— The Wall Street Journal
