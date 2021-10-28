Travel A Berkshires hotel just ranked among the 101 most incredible hotels in the world It "sits like a breath of fresh air in the rolling hills of the Berkshires," Fodor's Travel wrote. A room at Tourists in North Adams. Tourists

A 48-room motor lodge on the banks of the Hoosic River in the Berkshires was just named among the best hotels on the planet by Fodor’s Travel.

Fodor’s Travel just released 2022 Fodor’s Finest: The 101 Most Incredible Hotels in the World and named Tourists in North Adams among its picks. It was the only New England entry out of the 20 U.S. hotels on the list.

“More than ever, hotels are a main attraction and a place to explore — not just a place to stash bags and crash,” said Jeremy Tarr, editorial director of fodors.com, in a statement. “With the pandemic dictating limits on where we can go and what we can experience, the very best of hotel accommodations have become a reflection of their location and a destination unto themselves.”

Here’s what Fodor’s wrote about Tourists:

“A country escape that’s easy on the budget, that’s also chic and within a three-hour drive from New York or Boston? TOURISTS delivers on all fronts. Both upscale and understated, the 48-room motor lodge sits like a breath of fresh air in the rolling hills of the Berkshires. A stay here puts you within easy reach of the area’s renowned cultural offerings, including the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (Mass MoCA), The Clark Art Institute, plus a myriad of galleries and artist studios. Rooms are Scandinavian in their simplicity with white and raw woods, letting the lush nature outside the windows do the talking. Step directly onto woodland trails or venture to nearby Mt. Greylock State Reservation, curl up with a book in your own picture window, or dip into the heated outdoor pool. Later on, snack on burrata with a glass of natural wine in hand at the on-site restaurant, The Airport Rooms, or chill by the communal fire pits, enjoying all the makings of a relaxing getaway.” — Fodor’s Travel

The list is hand-picked by Fodor’s editors, according to the publication, and prioritizes affordability, which means properties for nearly every budget are featured.

View 2022 Fodor’s Finest: The 101 Most Incredible Hotels in the World.