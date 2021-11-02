Travel This small New England town is a ‘secret food destination,’ according to Conde Nast Traveler You'll find it in Connecticut. Mystic Seaport in Connecticut. Mystic Seaport

A Connecticut town where a pizza parlor was once the setting of a Hollywood movie has food bragging rights that go way beyond that, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The publication recently named Mystic, Conn., among 7 small towns in the U.S. that are secret food destinations. “Mystic Pizza,” a 1988 romantic comedy, vaulted the pizza joint of the same to worldwide fame.

“As many of us have gained a newfound interest in exploring local destinations closer to home, it’s become clearer than ever that good eating never was limited to metropolises—great restaurants, craft spirits, and fantastic flavors are waiting to be found in less assuming destinations,” wrote Conde Nast Traveler. “You just need to know where to look.”

Here’s what the publication wrote about Mystic:

“Mystic Pizza has long been a hotspot since the titular 1988 rom-com, but the town is so much more than that. “Mystic is an eccentric amalgamation of chefs and purveyors with innovative approaches to using the best products in the region and a commitment to sustainability,” Whaler’s Inn and Shipwright’s Daughter restaurants president Amanda Arling says. She adds that sugar kelp harvesting, an operational commercial fishing fleet, and rich history of organic and sustainable farming has also made an impact on the food scene. Start at Deviant Doughnuts, a small-batch gourmet doughnut pop-up shop located in the Olde Mistick Village. While flavors change weekly, recent choices have included peach bourbon (fritter with peach bourbon jam and cream cheese glazed) and The GOAT (brioche with a strawberry goat cheese filling, cream cheese glaze, and a balsamic reduction drizzle).” — Conde Nast Traveler

