Tiny cabin rentals are so popular in New England that one company is adding more 

Getaway offers tiny cabins within two hours of major U.S. cities. Getaway

Travelers can’t get enough of tiny cabin rentals in the woods.

The demand is so strong that Getaway, which offers small cabin rentals two hours from major cities, is adding 224 new cabins by mid-2022 near five U.S. cities: Boston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, and New Orleans.

The company, founded by two Harvard graduates, first launched in New Hampshire with three tiny cabins in 2015. It now has more than 600 cabins in 16 locations nationwide. In 2020, Getaway saw a 150 percent increase in bookings year-over-year and nearly 100 percent occupancy, according to the company.

The New Hampshire location, called Getaway Blake Brook, has one of the company’s highest occupancy rates. A second New England location is being added in Connecticut called Getaway Machimoodus, made up of 45 cabins “nestled outside of a historic community within picturesque rolling hills and a dense forest with towering trees.” The exact address is revealed upon booking.

Getaway provides “mindful escapes to tiny cabins nestled in nature,” designed to help guests unplug and unwind — an even more desirable travel goal during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At Getaway, we believe that free time is a right that should be made a ritual,” Jon Staff, founder and CEO of Getaway, said in a statement. “Our cabins offer space for people to honor their free time, disconnect from work and technology, and reconnect with their loved ones and themselves. Now more than ever, people are seeking short, frequent escapes to nature and focusing on their mental health and wellbeing. We look forward to bringing the Getaway experience to more people in new cities across the country.”