The best coastal small town in America is in New England, according to USA Today Visitors enjoy "uncrowded, unpretentious, and affordable seaside fun," the publication wrote. Bucksport, Maine, was just named the best coastal small town in America by USA Today.

A New England destination with a popular downtown waterfront was just named the best coastal small town in America by USA Today.

The publication named Bucksport, Maine the best coastal small town in America on Friday as part of its 2021 10Best Reader’s C,hoice Awards.

The towns on the list have a population of fewer than 25,000 people and offer “uncrowded, unpretentious, and affordable seaside fun,” according to the publication.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Bucksport:

“Located by the Penobscot River, Bucksport’s downtown waterfront area draws visitors to enjoy its recreation and other amenities. 10Best Contributor Deborah Fallows suggests that you “stop for a craft beer (made by real friars) at the Friar’s Brewhouse, visit the history museum, or try a glass of wine at Verona Wine and Design.” Local bodies of water such as Silver Lake and Jacob Buck Pond offer opportunities for fishing (including a winter fishing derby), kayaking, and canoeing. Recreational boaters seeking saltwater activities can utilize a public dock located directly off Main Street.” — USA Today’s 10Best

Several other New England small towns were recognized by USA Today.

The publication named Montpelier, Vermont, the best small town for shopping, in large part due to the “pedestrian-friendly” downtown shopping district full of shops, antique stores, and restaurants. Camden, Maine, ranked No. 6 on that list.

Three New England destinations were named among the best small town for adventure: Gorham, N.H., ranked No. 3, North Conway, N.H., ranked No. 4, and Stowe, Vermont, ranked No. 5. The No. 1 small town for adventure is Savanna, Ill.

Finally, Bar Harbor, Maine, ranked No. 8 for best small town food scene. The No. 1 small town food scene is Abingdon, Virginia.

View all the winners for best small towns in America.