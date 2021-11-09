Travel This is the best art museum in every New England state, according to Yelp For the best art museum in Massachusetts, head for the Berkshires. Zoe Pappenheimer and her son Leo McDermott examined art at Mass MoCA in February. The Boston Globe

A Berkshires museum housed inside renovated 19th-century mill buildings was just named the best art museum in Massachusetts by Yelp.

Yelp released a list of the best art museum in every U.S. state on Monday, and its Massachusetts pick is the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (Mass MoCA) in North Adams.

“From historical artifacts to modern paintings, these places can transport you beyond just four walls,” Yelp wrote about its list. “In fact, some might even say the building itself can be a work of art.”

Other New England museums on the list: Yale University Art Gallery in Connecticut, Portland Museum of Art in Maine, Currier Museum of Art in New Hampshire, RISD Museum in Rhode Island, and Southern Vermont Arts Center in Vermont.

To comprise the list, Yelp identified the top museums in each state and ranked them using the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1 and October 11, along with other factors.

