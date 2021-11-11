Travel New England has one of the 30 best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada, according to Conde Nast Traveler Head for Vermont. Mount Snow in Vermont. flickr / Keri Long

A “family-favorite” ski resort in Vermont is well worth a trip this winter season, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel publication recently named Vermont’s Mount Snow Resort among the 30 best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada as part of its 34th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey.

“From Aspen to Alberta, Park City to the Poconos, these ski resorts were picked by our readers as the best in North America for their trails, lifts, and après-ski spots,” wrote Conde Nast Traveler about the list.

Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler wrote about Mount Snow:

“Vermont’s closest destination ski resort to Boston and New York City boasts the most powerful snowmaking system in the East. That means conditions are almost always excellent. Well-groomed trails and efficient modern lifts, including the Bluebird Express bubble chair, make Mount Snow a family-favorite. Advanced skiers and riders can find challenging double black diamond runs like Ripcord on the North Face, while snowboarders and freeskiers head to Carinthia, the largest terrain park in the East with more than 100 acres of features.” — Conde Nast Traveler

Those looking for accommodations at Mount Snow should stay at the Grand Summit Resort Hotel, according to the publication, which has a heated outdoor pool, hot tub, and live music at Harriman’s restaurant, a popular après-ski spot.

