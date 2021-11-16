Feel like royalty at this luxurious castle rental in New England

How to Boston
If you dream of a magical castle getaway this holiday season, there’s a rental for that.
Stay One Degree, which bills itself as the first social network for luxury home rentals, has properties across New England, including a “breathtaking” Bavarian-style castle in Vermont’s Orleans County.
Travelers can book a party of eight for a luxurious getaway at the castle, which exudes “historic grace,” according to the listing, set on 20 private acres of land near Lake Willoughby.
The castle has six bedrooms: a king-sized master bedroom, a queen-sized bedroom, and four twin trundle bedrooms. It also offers three bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Guests can cook meals in a fully-equipped kitchen with a Viking oven and sub-zero refrigerator.
Inside the grand room, which features a vaulted ceiling, there’s a wood-burning fireplace and grand piano. Guests can enjoy quiet time in front of the 52-inch smart TV or head to the games room for some friendly competition.
The grounds include a private ice rink, two fountains, and a pond filled with rainbow trout. On the main patio, guests can unwind in a jacuzzi and “admire the sublime sunset over the Vermont mountains.”
“[E]very season is spectacular here,” according to the listing.
The homes listed on Stay One Degree are individually vetted and have to pass 300 quality checks to ensure they meet the company’s quality standards, according to the site.
The castle rental costs anywhere from $900 to $2,500 per night.
