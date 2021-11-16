Travel Feel like royalty at this luxurious castle rental in New England The six-bedroom Bavarian-style castle sits on 20 acres in Vermont. A Bavarian-style castle in Vermont is listed on Stay One Degree. Stay One Degree

If you dream of a magical castle getaway this holiday season, there’s a rental for that.

Stay One Degree, which bills itself as the first social network for luxury home rentals, has properties across New England, including a “breathtaking” Bavarian-style castle in Vermont’s Orleans County.

Travelers can book a party of eight for a luxurious getaway at the castle, which exudes “historic grace,” according to the listing, set on 20 private acres of land near Lake Willoughby.

A bedroom inside the castle.

The castle has six bedrooms: a king-sized master bedroom, a queen-sized bedroom, and four twin trundle bedrooms. It also offers three bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Guests can cook meals in a fully-equipped kitchen with a Viking oven and sub-zero refrigerator.

The castle’s grand room.

Inside the grand room, which features a vaulted ceiling, there’s a wood-burning fireplace and grand piano. Guests can enjoy quiet time in front of the 52-inch smart TV or head to the games room for some friendly competition.

A meal with a view.

The grounds include a private ice rink, two fountains, and a pond filled with rainbow trout. On the main patio, guests can unwind in a jacuzzi and “admire the sublime sunset over the Vermont mountains.”

The castle’s patio, complete with a jacuzzi.

“[E]very season is spectacular here,” according to the listing.

The homes listed on Stay One Degree are individually vetted and have to pass 300 quality checks to ensure they meet the company’s quality standards, according to the site.

The castle rental costs anywhere from $900 to $2,500 per night.