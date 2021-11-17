Travel These 4 Christmas light displays in New England are ‘absolutely breathtaking,’ according to Country Living One is in Massachusetts. Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Garden in Boothbay, Maine. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Christmas light displays brighten the holiday season, and New England has four that are “absolutely breathtaking,” according to Country Living.

The publication recently released a list of 38 best Christmas light displays across the country that are absolutely breathtaking and named four spots in New England: Danvers Lights on Arthur Street in Danvers; Holiday Light Fantasia in Hartford, Conn.; Fantasy of Lights in New Haven, Conn.; and Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine.

“You’ve never seen lights like these before,” Country Living wrote about its selections.

Here’s what Country Living wrote about Danvers Lights:

Every holiday season, one local Danvers, Massachusetts, resident makes it their mission to make Arthur Street extra merry and bright with a dazzling light display that takes over two properties. The stunning set up is open to the public and free to see, though donations are encouraged.” — Country Living

At Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, guests enjoy 650,000 Christmas lights spread through its upper gardens. In Connecticut, guests encounter more than one mile of twinkling lights at Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven and more than one million lights over a stretch of two miles at Holiday Light Fantasia in Hartford’s Goodwin Park.