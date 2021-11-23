Travel 4 New England destinations are among the 49 best places to go in the U.S. in 2022, according to Fodor’s Travel One is in Boston. Outdoor dining on Hanover Street in Boston's North End. Jim Davis / The Boston Globe

Travelers planning 2022 trips in the U.S. will find four phenomenal destinations in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel.

The travel publication recently released its 2022 Go List, a list of the 49 top places across the U.S. to visit in 2022, and included Boston’s North End; Maine’s Bar Harbor and Damariscotta Pumpkin Fest; and Southern Vermont.

The list, which includes seven regions, highlights “the best, brightest, weirdest, most unusual, and most worthwhile travel destinations in the U.S.,” the publication wrote. The Northeast region includes a total of nine destinations.

About Boston’s North End, the publication wrote: “With over 100 Italian restaurants in just a quarter-mile vicinity, the North End is a gourmand’s fantasy. Tourists won’t find chain stores or restaurants in the neighborhood; instead, dozens of bakeries, butchers, and produce stores dot the streets, luring in customers with their whiffs alone.”

Advertisement:

Traveling to Maine’s Bar Harbor means “getting back to nature,” the publication wrote.

“The bonus or basis for visiting this region, depending on your interest, is Acadia National Park, dubbed the Crown Jewel of the North Atlantic Coast,” Fodor’s wrote. “A drive to the top of Cadillac Mountain reveals the kind of views that make it feel like you’re truly standing on top of the world.”

A “quintessential fall experience” in Maine, the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest, is well worth planning a trip around, according to the publication.

In Southern Vermont, full of “laid-back, down-to-earth authenticity,” travelers will discover Brattleboro, Wilmington, and West Dover, visit shops, antique stores, restaurants, and choose from outdoor adventures such as skiing, snowboarding, and mountain biking.

View the entire 2022 Go List.