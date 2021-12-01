Travel These 2 family-friendly ski resorts in New England offer fun activities for non-skiers, according to Frommer’s Trade downhill skiing for ice skating, fat biking, concerts, and more. The Spruce Peak base area at Stowe Mountain Resort is aglow at nightfall. Stowe Area Association

Skiers and snowboarders traveling with loved ones will find plenty to do at two ski resorts in Vermont and New Hampshire, according to Frommer’s.

Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont and Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire were recently named among eight family-friendly ski resorts nationwide with fun activities for non-skiers by the travel publication.

“An exhilarating way to enjoy winter with your kids is by taking the whole fam to a snowy mountain resort,” Frommer’s wrote. “But when there are non-skiers and non-snowboarders in your group, you’ll want to choose a spot where the off-the-slopes attractions rival the downhill delights.”

At Stowe Mountain Resort, “a picture-perfect New England town,” non-skiers can ice skate at Spruce Peak’s outdoor rink, cross-country ski, or attend a play, concert, or movie at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Frommer’s wrote.

At New Hampshire’s Waterville Valley Resort, it’s easy for the whole family to find something to do because “lodging, restaurants, shops, an ice skating rink, and the Adventure Center all cluster around the Town Square,” according to the publication. The adventure center provides visitors gear for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat biking. Also, nearby Woodstock offers the popular winter attraction Ice Castles, opening in January 2022.

