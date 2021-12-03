Travel New England has some of the best ski towns and resorts in North America, according to USA Today The region offers three top-notch ski towns. Mount Washington is seen at dawn from North Conway, New Hampshire. Robert F. Bukaty / AP, File

Three of the best ski towns in North America are in New England, according to USA Today.

The publication released its list of best places to ski and stay in North America on Friday as part of its 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Several New England ski towns, resorts, and hotels made the cut.

North Conway, N.H., ranked the No. 2 best ski town this year, second only to Red River, New Mexico. Last year, North Conway was No. 1 on this list. Stowe, Vermont, ranked No. 4 and Bethel, Maine, ranked No. 6.

Here’s what the publication wrote about North Conway:

“Nestled within the scenic White Mountains of New Hampshire, North Conway sits within a half-hour drive of more than a dozen alpine and Nordic ski resorts. Visitors off the slopes can explore the town’s pastel-hued Victorian architecture oozing New England charm. The Mount Washington Observatory Weather Discovery Center makes for an excellent rest-day diversion.” — USA Today’s 10Best

The Austrian-inspired Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont, with its “ old-world furnishings and access to amenities like nightly turndown service, heated pools and hot tubs, a fitness center, ski storage, campfires with s’mores and live piano,” ranked No. 3 among the best ski hotels in North America. The No. 1 hotel is Viceroy Snowmass in Snowmass Village, Colo.

Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont ranked No. 8 among best ski resorts. Winter Park Resort in Winter Park, Colo., topped that list.

Cross-country skiers will be thrilled to learn that two New Hampshire destinations made the list of best cross-country ski resorts: Waterville Valley Resort in Waterville Valley ranked No. 7, and Jackson Ski Touring Foundation in Jackson ranked No 10. Devil’s Thumb Ranch in Tabernash, Colo. ranked No. 1.

Cliff House in Stowe, Vermont.

Hungry and thirsty skiers and riders are in luck: Two regional eateries ranked among the top three best on-mountain restaurants in North America: The Mountain Room at Sunday River in Maine, where an outside deck offers “spectacular views of the front range,” ranked No. 2, second only to The Bavarian Restaurant in Taos, New Mexico. Cliff House in Stowe, Vermont, ranked No. 3.

And finally, New Hampshire has one of the best après ski bars in the country: Iron Furnace Brewing in Franconia. The No. 1 spot is Double Diamonds Bar in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics that range from food to lodging, destinations to things to do, and then ask readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Check out the complete list of best places to ski in North America.