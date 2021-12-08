Travel This Maine destination is one of the best places to visit at Christmas, according to Conde Nast Traveler Santa arrives by lobster boat. A previous Christmas tree lighting at Christmas Prelude in Kennebunkport. C.A. Smith Photography

One of the best Christmas destinations in America is a Maine town where Santa arrives by lobster boat each year, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The publication released a list of the 23 best U.S. cities to visit at Christmas and included Kennebunkport, Maine.

“The festive weeks of December make for one of the best times to travel to a new destination, with city squares and charming towns pulling out all the stops to make visitors feel extra merry and bright,” Conde Nast Traveler wrote.

Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler had to say about Kennebunkport:

“If you’re wondering where to go for Christmas celebrations unlike anywhere else, look no further. Every December, this tiny New England town bursts with holiday cheer during its annual Christmas Prelude, an 11-day bash that’s about as New England as it gets—one of the main attractions is a tree made of lobster traps. (The event will take place December 2 to 12 this year.) The lobster rolls at The Clam Shack—considered to be some of the best rolls in Maine—will make you forget about gingerbread and sugar plums altogether.” — Conde Nast Traveler

View the entire list of best U.S. cities to visit at Christmas.