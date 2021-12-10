Travel This Mass. hotel is one of the best on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler It's where "family and luxury happily coexist." A Chatham Bars Inn spa suite. Chatham Bars Inn

A Cape Cod getaway with sweeping views of the sea is one of the best hotels in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel publication released its 2022 Go List on Thursday, a list of the best hotels and resorts in the world, and named Cape Cod’s Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham. The hotel, which first opened in 1914, is where “family and luxury happily coexist,” wrote the publication.

Hotel officials celebrated on Facebook, writing, “So honored to be named to Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Gold List of the Best Hotels & Resorts in the World as chosen by the Global Condé Nast Traveler Editorial team! Chatham Bars Inn is the only hotel in New England and one of only 14 chosen in the U.S., Canada and The Caribbean.”

Here is what Conde Nast Traveler wrote, in part, about Chatham Bars Inn:

A mastery of contradictions—palatial and homey; sandy feet and designer sandals; kids menus and an adults-only spa—CBI has been loved by those who have been coming for generations. And families don’t flock there generation after generation because of renovations or complimentary kids activities (albeit, they’re nice brochure perks). They come because every inch of the property’s 25 acres (CBI has quietly picked up more throughout the years) is intoxicating. There’s the cool Atlantic breeze hitting the bluff, a sand-swept wedding in the distance (remember when?), a private beach launch to a secluded sandy spot. There’s an oceanfront pool, downtown Chatham steps away, a lobby fireplace roaring upon your return. It oozes nostalgia. Conde Nast Traveler

The Wall Street Journal recently named Chatham Bars Inn an excellent stay for a no-fuss Thanksgiving getaway.

View Conde Nast Traveler‘s 2022 Go List.