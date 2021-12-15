Travel This New England ski and snowboard guide will help you plan your next trip Here's what's new at five popular mountains. Stowe Mountain in Stowe, Vermont. Stowe Area Association

The 2021-22 ski and snowboard season is underway, and New England is full of opportunities to hit the slopes.

Ahead, discover what’s new at five of the top regional mountains, how long it will take you to get there, how much a lift ticket will cost you, and more.

Killington Ski Resort in Killington, Vermont

The high-speed Snowdon Six Express at Killington in Vermont. – Killington

Date opened: Nov. 5

Distance from Boston: About three hours by car

Size of mountain: Six peaks, 1,509 skiable acres, and 155 trails. Here’s a map.

Ticket cost: $149 for weekday and non-peak and $169 for weekend and peak. A ticket to Killington also includes access to Pico Mountain. Buy tickets online in advance for the best pricing, according to the resort.

Largest vertical drop: 3,050 feet

Number of lifts: 22

What’s new this season: A new Fast Track passes program allows skiers and snowboarders to pay for priority access at some ski lifts. The resort will again offer food trucks and outdoor dining options. Read up on the resort’s COVID-19 safety policies, and keep up to date with the resort’s app, which provides wait times, trail maps, and more. Guests can also listen to the Killington podcast.

Sunday River in Newry, Maine

Sunday River ski resort in Maine in 2016. – Stan Grossfeld / The Boston Globe

Date opened: Nov. 18

Distance from Boston: About three hours by car

Size of mountain: Eight peaks, 870 skiable acres, and 135 trails. Here’s a map.

Ticket cost: Ticket prices vary daily and begin at $69, according to the resort’s website. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Largest vertical drop: 2,340 feet

Number of lifts: 19

What’s new this season: The resort opened Betty’s Treats and Treasures, a new candy and gift shop named after one of the resort’s mascots, Betty the Yeti. The resort also installed a triple chairlift on Merrill Hill and 131 new snow guns and 9 1/2 miles of snowmaking pipe. Read up on the resort’s COVID-19 safety policies and keep up to date with the resort’s app.

Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley, Maine

Ski slopes at Sugarloaf in Maine. – Sugarloaf

Opening date: Nov. 22

Distance from Boston: About five hours by car

Size of mountain: 1,240 skiable acres, 162 trails and glades. Here’s a map.

Ticket cost: Adult tickets start at $53. Buying tickets in advance online will save visitors money, according to the website.

Largest vertical drop: 2,820 feet

Number of lifts: 13

What’s new this season: The resort has made strides toward reaching its goal of a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030 by working with Efficiency Maine, adding hundreds of new ultra-efficient guns that produce snow with less energy. Miles of air and water lines were also replaced and hydrants were upgraded. Read up on the resort’s COVID-19 safety policies, and keep up to date with the resort’s app.

Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont

The Spruce Peak base area at Stowe Mountain Resort is aglow at nightfall. – Stowe Area Association

Opening date: Nov. 26

Distance from Boston: About three hours by car

Size of mountain: 485 skiable acres and 116 trails. Here’s a map.

Ticket cost: $174 for same-day tickets and $139 for tickets purchased in advance online.

Largest vertical drop: 2,360 feet

Number of lifts: 13

What’s new this season: Stowe’s new “Adventure Zones” are low-angle gladed areas designed for entry-level tree skiing and riding for the whole family. These well-signed zones are located throughout Mount Mansfield’s most popular blue and green trails. Read up on the resort’s COVID-19 safety policies and keep up to date with the resort’s app.

Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vermont

Mad River Glen’s famous single chair lift. – Caleb Kenna

Opening date: Dec. 11

Distance from Boston: About three-and-a-half hours by car

Size of mountain: 115 acres of trails, plus 800 acres of tree skiing/riding access. Here’s a map.

Ticket cost: $97 per adult, with a discount for online tickets. Ticket sales will be limited this season and there is the possibility of sold-out days, noted the resort, so it’s recommended that visitors buy tickets online.

Largest vertical drop: 2,037 feet

Number of lifts: Five

What’s new this season: The resort purchased a brand new groomer and new snow guns. Read up on the resort’s COVID-19 safety policies, and keep up to date with the resort’s app.