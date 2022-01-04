Travel New England has 2 of the top winter festivals in the U.S. and Canada, according to Country Living They bring ice sculpture contests, beach polo matches, and more. Beach polo is one of the highlights of the Newport Winter Festival, which has been postponed until 2023. Brittany Rosenberg / Newport Winter Festival

Winter festivals “put cold-weather magic front and center,” and New England has two of the best in America, according to Country Living.

The publication revealed the 15 best winter festivals in the U.S. and Canada and named the Newport Winter Festival in Newport, R.I., and Dartmouth Winter Carnival in Hanover, N.H., among its picks.

The Newport Winter Festival, which is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a multi-day event which takes place in February.

“Festivities usually include more than 100 events over 10 days, from live music to polo matches on the beach,” Country Living wrote.

“With the majority of the highlighted festival events taking place indoors and centered around children and families, we felt it would be too great a risk at this time for the well-being of all that attend,” according to the festival’s website.

The Dartmouth Winter Carnival, taking place Feb. 10-13 in Hanover, N.H., has provided winter entertainment for more than a century.

“A college campus-style fest that dates back to 1911 and typically includes a polar bear plunge, races, and an ice sculpture contest,” wrote Country Living about the event.

The theme of this year’s festival is “ Mission: Winter Carnival – License to Chill.”

View the entire list of 15 best winter festivals in the U.S. and Canada.