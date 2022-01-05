Travel 2 New England destinations just ranked among the best places to travel in 2022 Both offer a coastal escape. View of Newport Harbor from a guest room at the Newport Marriott. Ellen Albanese for The Boston Globe

A seaside city in the smallest U.S. state and a New England state known for its rocky coastline just ranked among the best destinations for travel in 2022.

Travel + Leisure named Newport, R.I,. among the 50 best places to travel in 2022, and Rough Guides named Maine among the best places to visit in the USA in 2022.

Private accommodations and fresh-air activities are what travelers are looking for in 2022, wrote Travel + Leisure, and Newport fits the bill.

“Newport is considered one of the sailing capitals of the world,” Travel + Leisure wrote, in part, about Newport. “It is home to the largest fleet of America’s Cup 12 Meter yachts, most of which are available for charter. In May, the coastal town is welcoming a Sailing Museum that is sure to solidify that title.”

Advertisement:

Also, new hotels such as Hammett’s Hotel, Brenton Hotel, and The Wayfinder Hotel have “closed a much-needed gap for luxury accommodations,” the publication wrote.

Rough Guides described its picks as “inspiring, exhilarating, and compelling.”

“Maine more than lives up to its ‘the way life should be’ motto, not least for travellers who like to get out and about in their own time, in their own space,” Rough Guides wrote. “Its forests, lakes, and seaside settlements invite leisurely exploration, especially if you’re into food and drink.”

Speaking of which, Maine visitors are “spoiled for choice” when it comes to its many lobster shacks, according to the publication.

View the Rough Guides list of the best places to visit in the USA in 2022 and Travel + Leisure‘s the 50 best places to travel in 2022.