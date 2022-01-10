Travel The New York Times says you should visit this Maine destination in 2022 The spot "conserves a rugged coast and eases crowds in other areas." Denbow Point in Cobscook Shores. Chris Shane

If sustainable travel is your 2022 goal, a new 780-acre park in Maine is worth visiting, according to The New York Times.

The publication just named Cobscook Shores in Lubec to its “52 places for a changed world” list, an adaptation of its annual “52 places to go” travel list (the signature list has changed focus due to COVID-19 pandemic).

“Our annual list of destinations to visit this year looks at spots where visitors can be part of the solution to problems like overtourism and climate change,” wrote The New York Times.

Maine, a popular vacation destination, saw 3 million visitors during the first nine months of 2021 at Acadia National Park alone, wrote The New York Times, and Cobscook Shores aims to ease overtourism in the state.

The group of 15 waterfront parks spread across three peninsulas along the shores of Cobscook Bay, which opened in 2021, “conserves a rugged coast and eases crowds in other areas.”

Cobscook Shores offers visitors “undeveloped beaches, coves and bluffs that can be reached by hiking trails and biking paths, as well as channels to be explored by paddlers,” wrote The New York Times. It was created by philanthropist and conservationist Gilbert Butler, who has invested in preserving natural areas, noted the publication.

The destination is open from dawn to dusk between May and October.

View the entire list of 52 places for a changed world.