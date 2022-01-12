Travel 6 of the top ski resorts in the U.S. are in New England, according to Ski Magazine Four of them are in Vermont. A skier at Sugarloaf. The Boston Globe

The definition of a great ski resort differs for everyone, but Ski Magazine readers agree that six New England resorts are among the best in America, according to the publication.

The magazine recently released a list of the 16 best ski resorts in the U.S. and included Jay Peak, Killington, Mad River Glen, and Smuggler’s Notch, all in Vermont; Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire; and Sugarloaf in Maine.

Challenging trails, superb corduroy, and a variety of terrain are all reasons skiers and riders may laud a ski resort, according to the publication, and the resorts on the list are “guaranteed to delight skiers of all stripes.”

Four of the New England picks are in Vermont, where Jay Peak has “a history of skiers who pushed some of the toughest tree lines in New England,” and Mad River Glen is “a gnarly mountain with great variety paired with a friendly, eternally-stoked staff,” wrote the publication.

Killington offers mid-winter powder days, varied terrain, and an “excellent” after-ski scene, wrote Ski Magazine, while Smuggler’s Notch is an “iconic” mountain with “great skiing, friendly confines, and as luck would have it, pretty good natural snowfall.”

At New Hampshire’s Cannon Mountain, skiers discover “superb trees, stunning mountain views, and a fine variety of terrain,” while Maine’s Sugarloaf “is a picture of pristine natural beauty that has some of the best terrain in the East,” wrote the publication.

The list is comprised of top-ranked resorts in the east and west as voted by the magazine’s readers in a 2022 reader resort survey, according to the publication.

