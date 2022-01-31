Travel This Mass. beach is ‘magical’ in the winter, according to Fodor’s Travel You'll find it on the Cape. Chatham Light at Chatham Lighthouse Beach in Chatham. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff

A Cape Cod beach known for its scenic lighthouse is downright “magical” during the winter months, according to Fodor’s Travel.

The publication recently released a worldwide list of 11 magical places where snow falls on the beaches and included Chatham Lighthouse Beach in Chatham.

“From the Jersey Shore to the Baltic coast, snow falling on beaches is an incredible, magical sight,” Fodor’s wrote. “White, powdery snow covers sandy beaches and turns the scenery into a winter wonderland unlike any you may have seen.”

Here’s what Fodor’s wrote about Chatham Lighthouse Beach:

“Cape Cod in Massachusetts shows the sunny side of life with its sandy beaches along the Atlantic. Come winter, the beaches are carpeted with glittering snow. One of the most popular beaches is the Lighthouse Beach in Chatham, which has a historic lighthouse (surely the name gave it away). Another Chatham beach that you can visit for snowtime activities is Hardings.” — Fodor’s Travel

Boston.com readers named Chatham Lighthouse Beach among the best beaches in Massachusetts this past June.

