New Hampshire has one of the most affordable ski destinations in North America, according to Expedia.com And two of the most popular ski destinations are in Vermont. Kids learning to ski at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, N.H.

Budget-conscious skiers yearning for a mountain getaway should head for the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, according to Expedia.com.

The online travel company provided a list of the 10 most affordable ski destinations in North America based on lodging demand for February 2022, and the Lakes Region of New Hampshire ranked No. 7.

The site also provided the most popular ski destinations in North America for February. Two Vermont ski areas made the cut: Killington and Stowe.

An overnight stay in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire costs an average of $231 per night, according to Expedia. The cheapest stay right now is in Spokane, Washington, where travelers are spending an average of $157 per night.

Here is Expedia’s list of most affordable ski destinations this month and the average price travelers are paying per night:

Spokane, Washington: $157 North Wisconsin: $165 Traverse City, Michigan: $166 Upper Peninsula Michigan: $171 Lake Geneva, Wisconsin: $210 Wenatchee-Leavenworth, Washington: $214 New Hampshire Lakes region: $231 Revelstoke, B.C.: $246 Crusted Butte, Colorado: $273 · Winter Park, Colorado: $275

What’s more: Expedia provided the top-booked ski destinations in North America for February 2022. Killington and Stowe made the list, both of which were also named among the top best places to snowboard in New England by AAA in December. In January, Killington also ranked among the top ski resorts in the U.S. by Ski Magazine.

The other destinations on Expedia’s most popular list for February: British Columbia’s Whistler; California’s Lake Tahoe and Yosemite; Colorado’s Summit County, Aspen, and Vail/Beaver Creek; Utah’s Park City; and Wyoming’s Jackson Hole.