Travel Portland airport doesn't have to worry about 5G for time being





PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — There has been concern about the impact of the rollout of 5G cellular networks on airports around the country, but the Portland International Jetport doesn’t have that worry yet.

The newer 5G transmission equipment won’t be installed near the airport until next year, said airport manager Paul Bradbury told Maine Public.

Airlines have expressed concern that the 5G transmissions could cause inaccurate readings on airplanes’ altimeters, which operate on a frequency that’s close to the one used by 5G towers.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been creating alternate safety procedures for aircraft, and 90% of them are now cleared to operate where 5G transmissions are taking place, Bradley said.

But he said there’s a need for “a permanent fix (with) guidance and rules in place that make it safe for all aircraft on a permanent basis.”