Travel Logan Express to resume Peabody service in new location Service begins Feb. 13. Passengers waited to board the Back Bay Logan Express to Logan Airport in 2014. Wendy Maeda / The Boston Globe

Travelers can once again ride the Logan Express between Logan International Airport and Peabody beginning on Sunday, but from a new location.

After temporarily suspending service in 2020 due to low passenger activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, Massport recently announced it will resume hourly Logan Express service Feb. 13 at 91 Essex Center Drive at the Northshore Mall. The previous location was along Rt. 1 South in Peabody.

“We thank Massport for providing this important transportation option for the residents of Peabody and our neighboring communities,” Peabody Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt, Jr., said in a statement. “The new location is centrally located, conveniently right off the highway, with great access to local shops and restaurants.”

The Logan Express will leave Peabody hourly every day between 3:15 a.m. and 10:15 p.m. and will leave Logan Airport hourly every day between 4:15 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. the next day.

Massport is offering a special price for Logan Express e-tickets through June: $9 each way when purchased in advance online at LoganExpress.com or through the FlyLogan app. Children age 17 and under ride free when traveling with family.

Logan Express buses currently provide service in three other locations: Braintree, Framingham, and Woburn. Service at the Back Bay location remains temporarily suspended due to the pandemic.