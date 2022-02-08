Travel New England has 2 of the 50 best hotels in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report One is in Boston. A guest room at Mandarin Oriental, Boston. Mandarin Oriental Boston

A luxury Boston stay and an adults-only Vermont getaway are among the 50 best hotels in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication released its 12th annual best hotel rankings on Tuesday. Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, ranked No. 14, and Mandarin Oriental, Boston ranked No. 43 among the best hotels in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 35,000 luxury hotels and resorts across the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and the Caribbean to compile its hotel rankings. The results are based on top industry awards, hotel star ratings, and guest reviews.

“The travel industry has faced many disruptions over the past two years, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain excellent standards,” Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News, said in a statement. “The 2022 Best Hotels rankings offer a dependable guide for travelers to use when organizing their next trip, whether that’s in a few weeks or later in the year.”

Twin Farms also ranked No. 8 among the best resorts in the U.S. (up from No. 11 last year). Wequassett Resort & Golf Club in Harwich ranked No. 46 on that list (down from No. 32 last year).

Twin Farms “wows guests with its tranquil atmosphere, ample amenities and impeccable service,” U.S. News wrote, in part, about Twin Farms.

About Mandarin Oriental, Boston, the publication wrote, in part: “This hotel lives up to its five-star reputation. Recent guests describe the hotel as spectacular, comfortable and well-situated.”

“Any visitor of this property will tell you how beautiful and impressive they find Wequassett Resort and Golf Club,” U.S. News wrote about the Cape Cod spot. “Then they’ll probably rave about renting a boat, putting on the greens, lounging poolside, or any of the many other activities available to resort guests.”

Last year, Twin Farms ranked No. 22. Mandarin Oriental, Boston did not make the top 50 on the U.S. News ranking.

The Peninsula Chicago in Chicago ranked No. 1 on the best hotel list, and Montage Kapalua Bay in Lahaina, Hawaii, ranked No. 1 on the best resorts list.

View U.S. News & World Report‘s 12th annual best hotel rankings.