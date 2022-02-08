Travel These are Boston’s most-reviewed places on Tripadvisor. Ever. Find out which hotel, restaurant, and attraction have inspired the most reviews. Quincy Market in Boston. Tripadvisor

When you see folks typing on their phones at Quincy Market, a Tripadvisor review may be in the making.

Quincy Market is the most reviewed Boston attraction of all time on the travel website, according to the 22-year-old Needham-based company.

Historic Quincy Market, full of restaurants and shops, has amassed more than 3,500 reviews, according to the site.

“Travelers have most frequently reviewed the ‘lobster roll’ and ‘food stalls’ for this iconic market,” the company wrote.

The site recently reached 1 billion reviews and is sharing data about its most reviewed attractions, restaurants, and hotels.

While we’re talking Boston food, nearby Union Oyster House, the city’s oldest restaurant, is the most reviewed restaurant in the city with over 6,500 reviews, according to the site.

“The most mentioned dishes in reviews are the cornbread, oysters and chowder,” according to Tripadvisor.

And, finally, the most reviewed city stay is a boutique hotel in Downtown Crossing: The Godfrey Hotel Boston.

“Travelers rave about the great location and excellent hotel amenities in the over 6,000 reviews,” the site wrote.

The most reviewed attraction globally is Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, with over 164,000 reviews.

Pastéis de Belém in Lisbon, Portugal, has the most evaluations worldwide, with over 52,600 reviews.

And the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the most reviewed hotel on the planet, with over 48,000 reviews.