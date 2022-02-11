Travel Mass. trail named one of the country’s best for family-friendly biking vacations Bikers pass by dunes, salt marshes, and pine forests. Bikers on the Cape Cod Rail Trail. Barry Chin / The Boston Globe

Parents planning biking time away with the kids will find one of the most family-friendly trails in America on Cape Cod, according to Frommer’s.

The travel publication recently released a list of nine great biking trails, parks, and tours for family vacations in the U.S. The Cape Cod Rail Trail in Massachusetts landed on the list.

“A vacation that includes cycling can be a feel-good thrill for kids and teens and can be throwback fun for parents and grandparents,” Frommer’s wrote. “Pedaling together on easy terrain brings a host of benefits that make for lasting family memories: fresh air, exercise, immersion into a destination, and, most of all, connectedness.”

Advertisement:

Here’s what Frommer’s wrote, in part, about the Cape Cod Rail Trail:

“Bike past salt marshes, pine forests, and dunes on the 25.5-mile Cape Cod Rail Trail that extends from South Yarmouth to South Wellfleet. Unless you and your teens seek an endurance test, don’t plan a round-trip ride. Instead, bike a smaller section by parking (lots fill early) at trailhead lots in South Yarmouth, South Dennis Harwich, or Brewster. With younger kids, consider starting at the scenic kettle ponds (park near Hinckleys Pond, mile 5) and pausing at Nickerson State Park (around mile 10) for the pool, a picnic, and bathrooms. With older grade-schoolers, push on to the Cape Cod National Seashore (around mile 16) for ocean walks.” — Frommer’s

Families in need of bike rentals will find them at several bike shops near the trail, noted the publication.

Check out the entire list of of great biking trails, parks, and tours for family vacations in the U.S.