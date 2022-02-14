Travel This scenic New England road trip is ‘tailored for this spring,’ according to The Wall Street Journal It's a trek from New Canaan, Conn., to Bar Harbor, Maine. The Breakers mansion in Newport, R.I., in 2006. John Tlumacki / Boston Globe

If the snowy landscape has you longing for fair weather, it’s time to think about post-winter road trips, and The Wall Street Journal has designed a New England route perfect for spring.

The publication asked experts for four scenic road trips tailored for this spring and included a trek from New Canaan, Conn., to Bar Harbor, Maine, for history, birding, and whale-watching. The New England tour is designed for history buffs, but will also appeal to road-trippers “of all stripes,” the publication noted.

“Unlike tourist-filled summah and leaf-peeper-choked fall, spring in New England has thinner crowds, lower hotel rates and the seafood — the sweetest hard shell lobster, the plumpest quahogs and pinkest wild shrimp — is at its prime,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Start in New Canaan, Conn., at The Glass House designed by architect Phillip Johnson, then enjoy a two-hour coastal drive to Newport, R.I., where you can tour America’s oldest synagogue, Touro Synagogue, many Gilded Age mansions, and stroll the Cliff Walk. For those looking to spend the night “tycoon style,” book a stay at The Chanler at Cliff Walk,” the publication wrote.

In Massachusetts, go whale-watching in Gloucester and antiquing in Brimfield at the Brimfield Antique and Flea Market, the publication wrote.

Then continue on to Maine, where you can shop the L.L. Bean flagship store in Freeport and explore the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland. Also, Maine’s Maple Sunday means producers statewide “open their doors for a day of sticky-fingered demos and tastings,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Speaking of tasty treats: Pie lovers should head to Helen’s Restaurant in Machias, “where fresh spring fruit like strawberries and rhubarb are piled high and buried under a snowbank-size portion of whipped cream.”

The last stop is Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, where you’ll encounter “flocks of spring migrants, including loons, warblers and bluebirds.”

