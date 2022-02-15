Travel Vermont has one of the top 10 ski destinations in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor The town was lauded for its "big ski resorts, mountains and tons of outdoor activities." Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont. Stowe

Tripadvisor readers are smitten with Stowe.

The northern Vermont town ranked No. 9 among the Needham-based travel website’s list of top 10 destinations for skiers in the U.S. as part of its Travelers’ Choice Awards. The No. 1 ski destination in the U.S. is Jackson, Wyo.

The list features America’s “best spots to get your ski (and après-ski) on,” according to the site.

The top ski destination in Stowe is Stowe Mountain Resort, Tripadvisor wrote. Boston.com readers recently named Stowe Mountain Resort’s double black diamond trail Goat the most challenging trail in New England.

“Stowe has big ski resorts, mountains and tons of outdoor activities for the active lovers,” according to the site.

Tripadvisor comprised the list based on the quality and quantity of user reviews and ratings between Nov. 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021, for accommodations, restaurants, and things to do in destinations that contain the most ski hotels.

Last month, Stowe was named one of the best places to travel in February by Conde Nast Traveler. In December, USA Today readers named Stowe among the 10 best ski towns in North America, with Stowe Mountain Resort ranking among the 10 best ski resorts and Trapp Family Lodge ranking among the 10 best ski hotels.