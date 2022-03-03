5 things to do when visiting Brewster

How to Boston
City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the cities and towns they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or e-mail [email protected].
The Cape Cod town of Brewster is known as the “sea captain’s town” because more than 50 sea captains resided there in the 18th and 19th centuries, according to Colette Williams, town clerk for 12 years.
“It’s a beautiful little town with a lot to do,” Williams said. “There’s always something to enjoy or get out and see, whether you’re a pond person or an ocean person or a walking-through-a trail person.”
The Lower Cape town of about 10,000 residents balloons to about 30,000 people during the summer months, she said.
Ahead, Williams gives her picks for things to see and do in Brewster.
Brewster is proud of its sea captain history, and many of the homes once lived in by the captains have been restored and now serve as museums and bed-and-breakfasts.
“The mansions are spread around throughout the town,” she said.
For example, visitors can tour the 1799 Cobb House Museum, the former home of sea captain Elijah Cobb (1768-1848) and check out exhibits detailing the town’s history and sea-faring days. Those looking for overnight accommodations can book a stay at The Captain Freeman Inn, the 1866 former home of Captain William Freeman (1820-1911). The restored sea captain’s mansion is now a year-round bed and breakfast within walking distance of Breakwater Beach.
Some of the historic homes are on Brewster’s Cultural Trail, part of the town’s 36th Annual Brewster in Bloom celebration taking place this year from April 29 to May 1.
Golfers enjoy The Captains Golf Course, Williams said. It offers two championship courses in one location: the par-72 Port Course and the par-72 Starboard Course.
“Each one of the holes is named after a sea captain,” Williams said.
You’re more likely to find Williams inside the clubhouse at Freeman’s Grill, one of her favorite restaurants in town. Her go-to menu item? The Cobb salad. Another restaurant she loves in town: Cafe Alfresco, which serves breakfast and lunch.
It’s worth hiking or biking the Cape Cod Rail Trail, a beautiful 25-mile trail through six Cape Cod towns including Brewster, Williams said.
“It’s pretty, it’s calming, it’s quiet,” Williams said.
Frommer’s recently named the Cape Cod Rail Trail one of the country’s best for family-friendly biking vacations.
Visitors can check out Nickerson State Park, located on the trail, a 1,900-acre park with wooded trails, ponds, and more than 400 campsites. Williams enjoys biking there with friends.
Brewster has plenty of freshwater ponds and some have public beaches, such as Fisherman’s Landing at the 152-acre Sheep Pond, which she accesses off the trail. It is one of the best trout ponds in the state.
“It’s the best pond in Brewster,” she said. “It’s beautiful. The water is so clear.”
Brewster is full of beaches, but Williams said her favorite sandy spot is the “beautiful” Saint’s Landing Beach. During warm-weather months, she enjoys lounging on the beach with friends and a picnic lunch.
Crosby Landing Beach is a great place to enjoy the Brewster Flats, Williams said. The tidal flats on the coastline of Cape Cod Bay, which stretch nearly 10 miles from Brewster to North Eastham, measure about 12,000 acres at low tide and are the largest flats in North America, according to capecodlife.com.
“If it’s low tide, the flats go out for ever,” she said, and the kids “have a grand old time” playing in the tidal pools, catching hermit crabs and periwinkles.
“In the summertime, you can sit on the beach all day and then at 4 o’clock you can head over to a [Brewster] Whitecaps game,” Williams said. “There’s something to do with your kids from morning until night.”
“Quaint town — has it all!” wrote @tczyz1.
“Sunset on the flats = the best in New England,” wrote @c_hawkinson.
For food and beverage:
Apt Cape Cod — @mwilliamsreno, @haleydegnan
Brewster Fish House — @patticakez49, @diamonddave73
Cafe Alfresco — @goldstein_dg
Cobies — @labellavitacapecod
Eat Cake 4 Breakfast Bakery — @z_couz14, @bec2841
Fare & Just Kitchen — @kgwgram
Guapo’s Tortilla Shack — @gis4gucci
Hopkins House Bakery & Gift Shop — @realtimetierney
JT’s Seafood — @patticakez49, @lil_kat_hill
Kate’s Seafood — @goldstein_dg, @anitamcgahan, @gis4gucci
Laurino’s Tavern — @kleegs
Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club — @kleegs, @jennifergreene8877, @reycroft, @caraboston, @janehoward10, @mwilliamsreno, @edwardstori, @megeliz3190
Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters— @lil_kat_hill, @goldstein_dg, @cathy_theresa, @labellavitacapecod, @bec2841, @brodskylauren
Spinnaker Restaurant — @mwilliamsreno, @roger_canestrari
The Woodshed — @goldstein_dg, @ericmbyers, @haleydegnan, @robthowes, @megeliz3190, @akeenan11, @robertmcauliffe
For retail and attractions:
The beaches — @bobbua
Brewster Baptist Church – @reycroft
Breakwater Beach — @kmbman, @patticakez49, @goldstein_dg, @gis4gucci
Brewster Book Store — @patticakez49
Brewster Flats — @reesey4848, @bec2841, @c_hawkinson, @jess_lutzker, @jmds1982
Brewster General Store — @sarahkoessel, @z_couz14, @anitamcgahan, @bobbua, @paulgagliardi7402, @debahl
Brewster Herring Run — @copperstacks, @anitamcgahan
Brewster Ladies’ Library — @reycroft
Brewster Ponds Coalition — @z_couz14
Brewster Whitecaps — @bobbua, @chloeg104
Candelberry Inn — @ber7718
Cape Cod Museum of Natural History — @reycroft, @townenarrator
Cape Cod Rail Trail — @cathy_theresa, @goldstein_dg, @reycroft, @kgwgram, @michellesylvesterr
Crocker Nurseries — @ackhowe4
Crosby Landing Beach — @lil_kat_hill
Crosby Mansion — @goldstein_dg
Feretti’s Market — @goldstein_dg
Great Cape Herbs — @tcinco10, @gis4gucci
Linnell Landing Beach – @reycroft
Long Pond — @anitamcgahan
Millstone Liquors — @reycroft
Nickerson State Park — @patticakez49, @anitamcgahan, @reycroft , @lynchjf, @brodskylauren
Paine’s Creek Beach — @eshaps44
Sunrises — @sidthekidnotthesloth
Sunsets — @slocke0117, @lydiaherlihy
Sydenstricker Glass — @reycroft
The Captain Freeman Inn — @lulicampbell
The Captains Golf Course — @robthowes
The Woodshed — @goldstein_dg, @ericmbyers, @haleydegnan, @robthowes, @megeliz3190, @akeenan11, @robertmcauliffe
Wing Island — @sheilaepp
