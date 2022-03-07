Travel Massachusetts has one of the best weekend beach getaways in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure It is "the quintessential Massachusetts beach weekend getaway." Grey Neck Beach in Harwich. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

Here’s one more reason for road tripping to the Cape this year: Its sought-after beaches make it one of the best weekend escapes in the country, according to Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure recently named Cape Cod among the 15 best weekend beach getaways in the U.S.

“When you’re in need of some sand and surf, but short on time, a rejuvenating weekend trip is the perfect way to get your fix before heading back to work on Monday (or Tuesday, if you can squeeze in a three-day weekend),” Travel + Leisure wrote.

Here’s what the publication wrote about the Cape:

“Located an hour and a half to two hours from Boston by car (depending on where on the Cape you’re going), Cape Cod is the quintessential Massachusetts beach weekend getaway. There are a number of quaint towns to choose from, including Hyannis, Provincetown, and Chatham. Of course, when it comes to lounging on the sand, you can’t beat the Cape Cod National Seashore, which offers six swimming beaches. The Coast Guard Beach is a family-friendly option, while mile-long Nauset Light Beach offers great surfing.” — Travel + Leisure

