Travel This new Maine hotel was once a 19th century sea captain's abode The Federal is now open in Brunswick, Maine.

A boutique hotel and former residence of a 19th century sea captain debuted this week in Brunswick, Maine.

The Federal, a 30-room hotel “where 19th Century charm meets 21st Century convenience,” according to its website, opened on Sunday. An on-site farm-to-table restaurant is slated to open in April.

The historic building, originally constructed in 1810, was formerly The Daniel and The Captain Daniel Stone Inn. The property is the debut project of New England-based Principal Hospitality Group. Captain Daniel Stone (1772-1825) was a sailor who then became a prominent businessman in Brunswick. The hotel, the former Stone family home, is located in the heart of downtown Brunswick, not far from Bowdoin College and halfway between Portland and Boothbay Harbor.

“This property holds such rich history dating back centuries,” Gerard Kiladjian, president of Principal Hospitality Group, said in a statement. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to reimagine the site and elevate the guest experience for a modern sensibility. The Federal and our new restaurant will welcome those who come from near and far to experience coastal Maine.”

The lobby inside The Federal.

Portland-based Annie K. Designs is behind the design of the hotel and restaurant.

“Cosmopolitan ambiance and modern comforts merge with the historic character of the 1810 landmark for a distinctly different hotel experience,” according to a press release.

The lobby at The Federal.

The hotel features a two-level mezzanine lobby, and its 30 guest rooms are split among two buildings: the East Wing and the Federal House. The Federal House is the former residence of Captain Stone.

A king room in the Federal House.

The East Wing is comprised of king and queen-sized rooms and vintage furniture. The beds are outfitted with Serta mattresses, Cuddledown duvets, and feather pillows.

A queen room in the East Wing.

There are rooms with views of the Androscoggin River, the third largest river in the state of Maine and one of the largest in New England.

A living room inside the Captain Stone suite.

The Federal House offers four premium suites and two meeting rooms. Suites feature French doors and separate living areas.

The meeting rooms for corporate and social events inside the Federal House include The Anchor, which holds 50 people, and The Chart Room, which holds 35 people.

A bathroom inside a guest room at The Federal.

Amenities include complimentary morning coffee, high speed Wifi, and seasonal bikes. The Market offers grab-and-go drinks and snacks and a yoga/stretching room is available to guests.

The hotel is pet friendly and there is a designated area for leashed pets outside, as well as walking paths and a fenced in dog park nearby.

Rates start at $149 per night.