A resort full of seaside cottages is opening near Acadia National Park this summer

Salt Cottages opens Fourth of July weekend.

Maine visitors can soon stay in seaside cottages overlooking Hulls Cove in Bar Harbor.

Salt Cottages opens Fourth of July weekend near Acadia National Park, which was recently named among the most visited parks in 2021 by the National Park Service.

“Embodying Maine’s waterways and harbors, Salt Cottages brings a new seaside charm to the beloved Mount Desert Island,” according to a press release.

The resort, comprised of 30 cottages and 10 boutique motor lodge rooms, is under the direction of hotelier Tim Harrington, owner of The Claremont, The Lincoln Hotel, The Wanderer Cottages, and founding partner of Kennebunkport Resort Collection, and Debbie Lennon, chief operating officer of Atlantic Hospitality.

“Following the successful debut of the reimagined Claremont Hotel, we are excited to welcome guests to our new venture — a vintage-inspired getaway centrally located steps away from Acadia National Park and downtown Bar Harbor,” Harrington said in a statement. “Salt Cottages will bring its nostalgic hospitality approach to the destination’s rich heritage and encourage families, couples, and adventurers to celebrate and immerse themselves into the natural beauty of the great outdoors.”

The seaside cottages with signature red doors are available in studio, one-, and two-bedroom configurations. They have a kitchenette, porch, and outdoor garden patio surrounded by flowers.

Inside, the vaulted-ceiling cottages are done in neutral tones with patriotic-colored accents. The vintage-styled furniture and fixtures, designed by Schoolhouse Electric, Rejuvenation, and Sazerac Stitches, are paired with natural bamboo and rattan textures. In the bedrooms, custom beds feature white metal headboards and stand beside soft blue side tables from Maine Woodworks. There is nautical antique art throughout.

The motor lodge rooms offer a single king bed or two queen beds.

Guests can cool down at an outdoor pool overlooking Frenchman Bay or soak in two hot tubs on the deck. They can also gather at stone fire pits or play indoors at a game room furnished with classic board games. A micro-store boutique will offer shoppers Maine memorabilia.

Hungry guests can get breakfast and lunch at Picnic, a full-service, red-and-white-tiled snack bar that serves ice cream, burgers, lobster rolls, and more. Meals can be eaten on a patio overlooking the ocean, which offers both covered and uncovered seating.

“When your vacation plan calls for lots of sightseeing, cycling, hiking, or paddling, let us handle the food so you can focus on fun,” according to the resort’s website. “Bring your cooler or backpack and choose from our curated mix of sandwiches, healthy snacks, sports drinks, and energy bars to fuel each day’s adventure.”

Rates start at $399 for a king motor lodge guest room and $525 for the cottages.