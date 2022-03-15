Travel Look inside The Lodge by Sunapee Stays, now open in New Hampshire An outdoor pool and cabana will open for Memorial Day. A bedroom inside The Lodge by Sunapee Stays in N.H. The Lodge by Sunapee Stays

A 1960s New Hampshire motel near Sunapee Harbor has been transformed into an Adirondack-style boutique hotel.

The Lodge by Sunapee Stays, originally the Burkhaven Motel, opened last month in Sunapee. It is the latest property from Sunapee Stays, which offers a selection of vacation homes in the Sunapee area.

The Lodge by Sunapee Stays in N.H.

There are 11 rooms: seven studios, three one-bedroom suites, and one two-bedroom suite.

The rooms feature vaulted ceilings with wood beams, custom millwork, fully-equipped kitchenettes with quartz counters, king beds, and pull-out sofas with memory foam bedding. The private bathrooms include walk-in showers and heated bidet toilets.

A kitchen inside The Lodge by Sunapee Stays in N.H.

The rooms have mountain-inspired accents, artwork, and furnishings created by local vendors and artisans, according to the team, and offer patios and decks perfect “for soaking in the breathtaking views of Mount Sunapee.”

The view of Mount Sunapee from the patio of The Lodge by Sunapee Stays in N.H.

The studios share a patio that runs along the front of the building. The two-level one- and two-bedroom suites have private and semi-private decks with mountain views. One deck has a table and grill.

A bathroom inside a room at The Lodge by Sunapee Stays in N.H.

An indoor lounge with contemporary and classic family games and a large-screen TV will open in April. The room will also offer a shared washer and dryer.

The property will open an outdoor pool and cabana by Memorial Day.

Inside a suite at The Lodge by Sunapee Stays in N.H.

The lodge is near picturesque Sunapee Harbor on the western shore of Lake Sunapee, which offers shops, restaurants, and the area’s only dinner boat, according to the team.

The starting rate for a studio is $195.